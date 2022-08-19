Wunderbare Bücher von Engel und Dickhut in englischer Übersetzung

Hallo Genosse,

Hi comrade,

(…) So far, I have finished reading "Neocolonialism and the Changes in the National Liberation Struggle" and "The Crisis of Bourgeois Ideology and of Anticommunism" by Stefan Engel and I am currently about halfway through "That's How It Was..." by Willi Dickhut.

I was very impressed by the strength of the analysis in the Engel books and I especially feel like I learned quite a bit about the development of reactionary and anticommunist ideology from the end of World War II onwards from "The Crisis..". I feel that the analysis in both books is very important and provided me a greater understanding of how Imperialism operates and how the ideological tools (various forms of Anticommunist ideology) of the ruling class permeate many different facets of society.

I have read about half of "That's How It Was..." already and I think it is absolutely fantastic! It is incredibly fascinating and inspiring to read a first-hand account of a revolutionary who was on the frontlines of the struggle against Fascism during that time period and I am very excited to read his analysis and insights regarding the Postwar political scene. This book has been amazing so far and I can't wait to read the rest and then read the second volume of his memoirs when it is published in English.

Overall, I am loving the books so far! I am very thankful for the books that Verlag Neuer Weg has published and am incredibly excited to receive more and continue reading all of the rest once I am done with the Dickhut book. Thank you so much!

Regards,

Chris