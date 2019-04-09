No Chance for Anticommunism, Part 2

Karl Marx

"Karl Marx" - A Cinematic Presentation on the Teachings and Life of Karl Marx "

Part 2 from the series "No chance for anti-communism - how up to date are the classics of Marxism-Leninism?"

Six essential components of the doctrine of Karl Marx:

  • The world view of dialectical and historical materialism
  • The basic unity of man and nature
  • The political economy of Marxism
  • The lessons of the class struggle
  • The struggle for the liberation of the woman
  • The proletarian internationalism