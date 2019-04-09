No Chance for Anticommunism, Part 2
Karl Marx
"Karl Marx" - A Cinematic Presentation on the Teachings and Life of Karl Marx "
Part 2 from the series "No chance for anti-communism - how up to date are the classics of Marxism-Leninism?"
Six essential components of the doctrine of Karl Marx:
- The world view of dialectical and historical materialism
- The basic unity of man and nature
- The political economy of Marxism
- The lessons of the class struggle
- The struggle for the liberation of the woman
- The proletarian internationalism