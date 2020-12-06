"Holy Alliance" to Exorcise Communism

This film appears in the series "No Chance for Anticommunism – How up-to-date are the classics of Marxism-Leninism?"

The first documentary in the six-part film series on the classics of Marxism-Leninism deals with the social starting situation, with the growing search of the masses for an alternative in the face of the crisis-ridden imperialist world system.

The history of anticommunism is treated as the history of its defeats. Beginning with the anticommunist Anti-Socialist Laws of the "Iron German Chancellor" Bismarck in 1890, continuing with the most aggressive, murderous form of anticommunism, Hitlerlite fascism, then the anticommunist reconstruction period in West Germany under Chancellor Adenauer, with the ban of the KPD – down to the present forms of modern anticommunism. Means, methods, and carriers of modern anticommunism are exposed and attacked.

At the premiere of the film in August 2013, Stefan Engel, the then Chairman of the MLPD and the current head of its theoretical organ, emphasized: "Younger people, in particular, know hardly anything about scientific socialism and the role of the classics of Marxism-Leninism.... The suppression of these positive achievements is an essential feature of the anticommunism campaign which we absolutely want to, and must, break. It is impossible to give root to the positive goal of socialism without taking the hurdle of modern anticommunism."