Frederick Engels – the most underestimated classic

Frederick Engels – the often underestimated classic // Stern fighter and austere thinker with a deeply loving soul

A contribution of the MLPD to the Frederick Engels Year 2020

This 60-minute documentary film was released on the occasion of the 200th birthday of Frederick Engels on November 28 2020 as the third part in the series "No Chance for Anticommunism! – How up-to-date are the classics of Marxism Leninism?"

Frederick Engels, together with his close friend Karl Marx, was the founder of scientific socialism. His contribution to the elaboration of all fundamental aspects of Marxism - political economy, the doctrine of class struggle and the dialectical-materialist world outlook - often still is underestimated even in the Marxist-Leninist and working-class movement. The film is divided into the following chapters: