Table of Contents
1. The Development of Relations between the Communist Party of China and the Party of Labour of Albania
The Joint Struggle against Modern Revisionism
Socialist China's Economic Aid for Albania and Its Unilateral Discontinuance by the Teng/Hua-Clique
Hoxha is Exposed by His Own Explanations for His Change of Course
2. Hoxha's Methods of Slandering Mao Tsetung: Double-talk, Falsification and Unproven Assertions
Particularities of the Chinese Revolution
Assertion: Non-proletarian Class Character of the CP of China
Assertion: Leadership of the Army instead of the Party
Assertion: Leading Role of the Peasantry in the Chinese Revolution
Assertion: Free Development of Capitalism after the Democratic Revolution
Assertion: Class Conciliation with the Bourgeoisie
Assertion: Promotion of Bourgeois Ideology
3. The Cultural Revolution as the Paramount Form of Class Struggle in Socialism and How Enver Hoxha Denies It
As a Method of Strengthening the Dictatorship of the Proletariat, the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution Is the Creative Further Development of Marxism-Leninism by Mao Tsetung
Hoxha's Change of Course in Evaluating the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution – Repudiation of His Slanderous Attacks
Hoxha Denies the Existence of Antagonistic Classes under Socialism
In Denying the Two-Line Struggle, Hoxha Promotes Bureaucratic Methods within the Party
Hoxha Denies the Emergence of a New Bourgeoisie
4. For the Unity of the Communist World Movement on the Basis of Marxism-Leninism and Mao Tsetung Thought
The Betrayal by the Teng/Hua-Clique and Hoxha's Slanderous Attacks on Mao Tsetung and Mao Tsetung Thought Have Promoted Worldwide Liquidationism
Enver Hoxha in Agreement with Robert Steigerwald
Class Struggle and the Proletarian World Revolution Require Unity on the Basis of Marxism-Leninism and Mao Tsetung Thought
The Struggle against Modern Revisionism and Liquidationism in Theory and Practice Is Part of Proletarian Class Struggle