Table of Contents

1. The Development of Relations between the Communist Party of China and the Party of Labour of Albania

The Joint Struggle against Modern Revisionism

Socialist China's Economic Aid for Albania and Its Unilateral Discontinuance by the Teng/Hua-Clique

Hoxha is Exposed by His Own Explanations for His Change of Course

2. Hoxha's Methods of Slandering Mao Tsetung: Double-talk, Falsification and Unproven Assertions

Particularities of the Chinese Revolution

Assertion: Non-proletarian Class Character of the CP of China

Assertion: Leadership of the Army instead of the Party

Assertion: Leading Role of the Peasantry in the Chinese Revolution

Assertion: Free Development of Capitalism after the Democratic Revolution

Assertion: Class Conciliation with the Bourgeoisie

Assertion: Promotion of Bourgeois Ideology

3. The Cultural Revolution as the Paramount Form of Class Struggle in Socialism and How Enver Hoxha Denies It

As a Method of Strengthening the Dictatorship of the Proletariat, the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution Is the Creative Further Development of Marxism-Leninism by Mao Tsetung

Hoxha's Change of Course in Evaluating the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution – Repudiation of His Slanderous Attacks

Hoxha Denies the Existence of Antagonistic Classes under Socialism

In Denying the Two-Line Struggle, Hoxha Promotes Bureaucratic Methods within the Party

Hoxha Denies the Emergence of a New Bourgeoisie

4. For the Unity of the Communist World Movement on the Basis of Marxism-Leninism and Mao Tsetung Thought

The Betrayal by the Teng/Hua-Clique and Hoxha's Slanderous Attacks on Mao Tsetung and Mao Tsetung Thought Have Promoted Worldwide Liquidationism

Enver Hoxha in Agreement with Robert Steigerwald

Class Struggle and the Proletarian World Revolution Require Unity on the Basis of Marxism-Leninism and Mao Tsetung Thought

The Struggle against Modern Revisionism and Liquidationism in Theory and Practice Is Part of Proletarian Class Struggle