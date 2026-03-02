The region is in flames! New quality of imperialist war. Struggle for world peace challenged

Since early this morning, air strikes and bombs from US and Israeli forces have been raining down on numerous cities in Iran – in violation of international law! Once again, a spark that can trigger a world war. Maximum vigilance is the order of the day!

This is the first time in the postwar period that US imperialism is attempting to bring down an imperialist country. This is a new quality of inter-imperialist contradictions. The goal is regime change. Iran’s fascist regime quickly responded with missile attacks in seven countries. A conflagration with its own dynamics has already begun.

Whether it comes to a world war depends largely on China and Russia. Ultimately, the working class and the broad masses of the world and the peoples of Iran will determine how things proceed. Russia and China would have to take action under their mutual assistance obligations. The US and Israel are aware of this—and they have accepted this risk. Their goal is to reorganize the region with Greater Israel at its center to counter China’s growing influence.

The attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and the nuclear power plant near Bushehr alone pose an acute threat to the lives of tens of thousands of people. Twenty-four schoolgirls died in a missile attack.

The nuclear agreement is by no means the cause, but rather a pretext for the war plans of the USA. The Omani mediator Albusaidi assessed the indirect negotiations as follows: “A peace agreement is within reach.” And in the midst of this situation, such a military strike is now taking place!

So what is it all about?

The overt crisis of the reorganization of international production has intensified and deepened. The US now has to share the podium as global superpower with China. A battle of annihilation is taking place before our very eyes. Trump is capable of anything.

A decisive factor in the struggle for world domination is the question of who has access to raw materials. There is a veritable renaissance of fossil oil and gas. Instead of turning away from this environmentally destructive energy source, the US is waging a bitter war to grab all the oil-rich areas of the world.

Federal government convenes crisis team

The German government has clearly positioned itself on the side of the US and Israel. Contradictions concern the goal of German imperialism to play a greater role itself in the struggle for raw materials and spheres of influence.

A change from a fascist regime to a proxy of the fascist USA or Israel — that is like choosing between the plague and cholera. Now everything must be staked on real liberation of Iran from any imperialist interference.

Complicated situation for the masses

A complicated situation has arisen for the masses. They are fighting both against their regime, which is allied with China and Russia, and against the war of aggression of the Western imperialists led by the main global warmonger and concrete main aggressor, the USA, and Israel. Demonstrations have already begun in some cities. Any divisions must now be overcome when demonstrators are pro-USA or pro-Iran. The movement for freedom and democracy, against fascism and war, with the prospect of socialism, must oppose all imperialists! To this end, consciousness-raising and Marxist-Leninist educational work must be intensified.

The masses in Iran do not want this war

A representative of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Iran: “It is a war between imperialist power blocs, in which the people can only lose! Our task is to make it clear that the people must take the difficult path of fighting for their own liberation.”

Our unconditional solidarity belongs to the Iranian masses

A movement against fascism, war, and exploitation offensive is forming up worldwide. Millions are taking to the streets for this cause. This movement will set itself the task of incorporating the Iranian masses’ struggle for freedom, the struggle of the working class as its stable backbone, and of the militant women’s and youth movements, into the current of the struggle against imperialism. It is now necessary to strengthen Marxist-Leninist parties, progressive self-run organizations, and the United Front against Fascism, War, and Environmental Destruction everywhere in the world.

● The MLPD demands an immediate end to the war against Iran by the US and the Israeli governments!

● Immediate stop to arms deliveries and cooperation by the German government for this war!

● Break off all diplomatic relations with Iran and end the profiteering of the German monopolies!

● We must advocate that the diverse struggles of the peoples of Kurdistan, Palestine, and Iran increasingly unite into a common, unified struggle! Strengthening the revolutionary world organization ICOR is the right way to achieve this!

● Imperialism is not all-powerful. In the long run, no war can be waged against the masses of the world.

● The MLPD calls on everyone to support progressive demonstrations tomorrow and in the coming days, to strengthen alliance work for this purpose, and to use the Monday demonstrations on March 2 as rallies against the acute danger of world war.

● Take the protest to the streets! Demonstrate and raise the voice of the working class and the broad masses loud and clear! Not one inch to imperialist interference!

● Neither mullah nor shah!