The USA under Trump: Is this already fascism? Yes! Modern fascism

Gabi Fechtner, party chairwoman of the MLPD, commented:

“It is good that the media, too, are now talking more about the true, fascist character of so-called ‘authoritarian’ regimes such as Trump’s. Anything else would be trivializing the issue. For many years, the term ‘fascism’ was largely avoided by the media. The term fascism clearly characterizes an openly terrorist dictatorship of the monopolies and not something mysterious that comes from the masses. As a scientific communist term, it was long banned by anticommunism. But people need to be clear about the nature of the fascist danger, not least so they don’t fall for the right-wing pied pipers. That’s why we always point out: ‘A vote for AfD is a vote for fascism!’

At the same time, modern fascism disguises itself. In the US, Trump initially presented himself primarily with a modern fascism, but is increasingly working to transform the US into a fascist dictatorship. We would welcome it if the original positions of Marxist-Leninists were also given more coverage in the media.”

We are sending you an updated position paper by Gabi Fechtner from May of this year. It deals with the most important characteristics of the establishment of a fascist dictatorship in the USA. It can be used for editorial purposes. We also have competent and dedicated interview partners who do not shy away from controversy. We are happy to arrange contacts, e.g., with trade unionists or academics from the USA.

Position paper by Gabi Fechtner

May 2025, updated September 2025

Inauguration of the fascist Donald Trump –

a turning point in postwar history

The inauguration of the fascist Donald Trump marks a turning point in postwar history that is influencing events worldwide. During the past 100 days, Trump has been transforming the USA into a fascist dictatorship, with the following key features:







1. Trump is shifting to a fascist, aggressive, imperialist, colonial foreign policy: he wants to annex Canada and Greenland and is demanding sovereignty over the Panama Canal.

2. Economically, too, he is ruthlessly enforcing “America first,” including an all-out tariff and trade war.

3. Fascist and racist refugee policy: Trump plans to deport “millions and millions.” A state of emergency was declared at the Mexican border when he took office. Violent mass deportations by the ICE secret police. The military is heavily involved in the deportations.

4. Establishment of concentration camp-like prisons and camps, initially for refugees: Guantánamo will become such a camp for 30,000 refugees. 150 Venezuelan migrants have already been deported to the fascist CECOT prison in El Salvador, in some cases contrary to the rulings of US judges. Homeland Security Secretary Noem had herself photographed like a concentration camp guard in front of prisoners with their heads shaved and crammed together in cages.

5. Abolition of the bourgeois-democratic separation of powers and subordination of all state decisions to the fascist president: In feudal-monarchical fashion, Trump issued 143 decrees in the first 100 days of his term, or 1.5 per day. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt made it clear that, in Trump’s view, federal courts have “no jurisdiction over the foreign policy of a US president.” Many prosecutors involved in proceedings against Trump were forced by the US administration to resign from their posts.

6. Mass purges within the state apparatus to eliminate democratic and critical forces.

7. Transition to a racist interpretation of citizenship in accordance with the fascist theory of “ethno-pluralism,” according to which a people is defined by its ethnicity, not by its citizenship. Contrary to the Constitution, Trump abolished the principle of “birthright citizenship” in citizenship law.

8. Trump has decreed that the death penalty should be extended; a wave of executions is looming in the US. He instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi – who is also the chief prosecutor – to seek the death penalty if “an immigrant living illegally in the US commits a ‘federal crime’.” Federal crimes also include cyberattacks, money laundering, drug trafficking, and tax evasion.

9. Reactionary alignment of the bourgeois state and family system against achievements in women’s equality, de facto abolition of the right to abortion, restriction of the rights of queer people.

10. Comprehensive fascistization of bourgeois ideology. At the core of his ideological struggle is aggressive anticommunism: during the election campaign, Trump described Kamala Harris as a “Marxist, communist, fascist” who wanted to establish a “communist-style government.” The petty-bourgeois anticommunist mode of thinking is being integrated into fascist demagogy. This was deliberately mobilized among the Latino population who fled bureaucratic-capitalist countries such as Cuba and Venezuela. Use of language as an aggressive weapon: He instructed US authorities to stop using 200 terms, such as “racism” and “climate crisis.” Another method is the creation of enemy stereotypes and aggressive incitement against migrants, queer people, democrats, and socialists. Religion is exploited in a proto-fascist manner.

11. Gradually and openly enforcing conformity of the media: strong threats against journalists and media outlets that report critically on Trump. Only Trump-friendly media outlets have access to the White House. Various media outlets have become nothing more than fascist propaganda machines for the Trump administration.

12. Attack on bourgeois-democratic science: because Harvard University refuses to bow to Trump’s dictates, billions of its funds are cut.

13. Inhumane termination of humanitarian aid and dismantling of existing multilateral international organizations: The withdrawal of the US from the WHO and USAID is accelerating the impoverishment of broad sections of the global population while also provoking their rebellion.

14. Drastic cuts to social programs in favor of the superrich and monopolies

15. Dramatic attacks on the natural environment: Trump wants to “unleash” fossil fuels and repeal all climate regulations since 1970, without the slightest regard for the survival of humanity.

The beginning shift toward fascist rule in the US is inspiring fascists around the world. They have set out to present modern fascism to the masses as a way out of the dilemma. They primarily mobilize the petty-bourgeois anticommunist mode of thinking, according to which the left alternative, socialism, has failed.

They cleverly exploit the fact that the previous bourgeois-democratic rulers use the system of the petty-bourgeois mode of thinking in a seemingly progressive variant. In this way, criticism of the government can be declared as criticism of the left-wing green mainstream and socialist economic policy.

However, whether the qualitative leap toward establishing a fascist dictatorship will mature depends largely on how the working class and the masses act. Trump has already suffered significant losses among his mass base. Fifty-one percent of the population now disapproves of his “actions,” with 56 percent disapproving of his trade policies and 62 percent disapproving of his handling of inflation.

Trump was elected by many workers because they hoped he would alleviate social problems and inflation. Shortly after taking office, he declared that inflation had been solved, even though it fluctuates between 2.8 and 4 percent. He promised a “Trump boom” on the stock markets—and achieved the worst 100-day record of any US president since 1945, apart from Nixon. He also managed to get the worst 100-day poll ratings of any president in 70 years.

The glaring contradiction between narcissistic, megalomaniacal self-adulation and reality is likely to become a growing problem for Trump. After all, the higher he elevates himself, the deeper he will fall—which is what we sincerely wish for him! On the other hand, Trump’s narratives and fake news are systematically disseminated in various media outlets that no longer mention any other views. These fascist propaganda methods should not be underestimated.

The workers’ and popular movements in the US have begun to emerge from their paralysis. On April 19, 2025, the second nationwide day of protest took place, with activities in 700 cities. Progressive creative artists are now among those taking the lead of the movement, which significantly broadens its appeal. There were also mass demonstrations on May Day, which is rather unusual for the United States. Shortly thereafter, five million people took part in protests over a weekend in mid-May.

The situation is challenging masses of people to “become politically active again,” as ntv analyzes. It is observed that a “new left-wing generation” is emerging in the USA, protesting against the “oligarchy” in the US. In 2024, a quarter of all young adults already took a positive view of communism. In the US, contradictions extend far into the state apparatus, and democratic judges are increasingly blocking Trump’s decrees.

One must be prepared for new and sometimes surprising developments. It is foreseeable that the Democrats, who are more of an umbrella organization for various movements than a party, will split. The struggle between different lines is coming to a head. A wing with socialist aspirations has emerged, which is also attacking the reactionary Biden.

Around the world, courageous anti-fascist democratic protests are developing, as in Argentina or Serbia, and in Turkey there is even a transition to a democratic antifascist revolutionary ferment. The election of the liberal Carney in Canada is not only a rejection of Trump’s threats of annexation, but the masses have also gained their experience with the first months of the fascist Trump administration.

In the beginning, modern fascists usually do not yet resort to open terror against the working-class movement. Sooner or later, they must and will go over to open terror when the means of deception lose their effect.