Assad overthrown in Syria! Hands off Rojava!

2. For decades, Syria has been a core country in the Middle East in the struggle for supremacy. At the forefront is US imperialism, followed by British imperialism, German imperialism and, on the other side, Russian and Iranian imperialism. In addition, there are other new imperialists such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey. They are all fighting over the strategically located country in a region rich in oil and gas, and over the lucrative reconstruction.

By 2015 at the latest, Assad's fascist system was totally shattered; only the support of Russia and Iran, and of Hezbollah, which is closely allied with the latter, could still maintain it. Besides the Assad regime, Russia and Iran are the main losers. Russia is about to lose a port on the Mediterranean and an air base. Turkish President Erdoğan continues to gain influence.

3. Imperialist Israel is currently the most openly aggressive country in the region. Israel has bombed targets throughout Syria; it has occupied further Syrian territory on the Golan Heights . Israel's fascist Prime Minister Netanyahu already sees himself as the ruler of the entire region and declared: “I am changing the face of the Middle East, as I promised.” (Süddeutsche Zeitung 11 Dec. 2024).

All foreign troops out of Syria!

4. Abu-Mohammed al-Dscholani, leader of the HTS, is no “liberator”. His ability to integrate various groups of the Syrian opposition was probably a decisive condition for overthrowing the Assad regime. Among the founding members of the HTS were parts of al-Qaeda. It broke away from al-Qaeda in 2016 and changed its name. Abu-Mohammad al-Dscholani officially distances himself from his fascist-islamist roots. It is still unclear in which direction the situation will develop. But with the establishment of a “theocracy”, he represents the goal of a religious-fascist state order! Let us remember the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan, with their promises of education, women's rights, and the reconstruction of the country. None of this came true.

5. A significant side of this development is a new escalation in the liberation struggle of the Kurdish people: Turkey is currently deploying tanks near the northern Syrian city of Kobanê and is on the verge of attacking. In 2014, Kobanê had become a symbol of the victory of the Kurdish liberation movement with a worldwide solidarity movement against ISIS that included hundreds of thousands of people. The Turkish mercenary force SNA is attacking from the west.

The Kurds and their organizations were particularly victimized by the Assad regime and filled its prisons and torture chambers. But they were also its most determined opponents! They established a democratic, secular order in northern Syria and introduced progressive women's rights and ecological principles. They repeatedly emphasized that they are not fighting for the Kurds alone, but for a democratic Syria with all ethnic and religious groups living there. The Kurdish people and their organizations must take advantage of all contradictions among their opponents and their weaknesses. Their most important allies are the masses around the world who have repeatedly shown solidarity. As in 2014, we will defend Kobanê worldwide!

German imperialism is in the lead in the persecution of the Kurdish liberation movement and supports Turkey by supplying weapons. The Kurdish party PYD in Syria represents the Kurdish people. Today they stand for a democratic coexistence in the region.

Lift the ban on the PKK! Stop Turkey's attacks on Rojava/Northern Syria!

6. The overthrow of Assad is accompanied by massive anti-refugee agitation in different German media outlets, in close harmony with the AfD. Assad had not yet left, when the AfD and CDU were already calling for the deportation of Syrians. The asylum procedure for Syrian applicants was suspended for 6 months. If Syria really becomes democratic, people will also return. Those who want to stay must be able to stay. A large proportion of Syrians work here, their children were born here and they have built up their lives here, helping to maintain social life in important areas as workers, craftsmen, doctors or nurses.

No deportations of democratic Syrian refugees from Germany! For the right of asylum on an antifascist basis!

7. The dangerous and complex situation in West Asia/the Middle East confirms: “In a law-governed way imperialism leads to war. And today imperialism has reached a point where the shifted balance of power ultimately can only be changed by war.” (Gabi Fechtner, Rote Fahne No. 24/2024). It also becomes evident in Syria that the peoples will only find peace if they free themselves from imperialism. Genuine socialism offers the decisive societal alternative. Never has a socialist country waged a war of aggression. But socialism was betrayed and needs to gain new esteem. The Syrian working-class movement, the Marxist-Leninist forces and progressive people's movements in Syria must strengthen and regroup after the fall of the fascist Assad regime. The anti-imperialist united front against fascism, war and environmental destruction (United Front) can coordinate international cooperation.

Forward with the United Front!

Every experience of war awakens the yearning of the masses for peace and for a socialist social system that puts an end to capitalist greed for profit. Today it is about a free, democratic Syria, liberated from reactionaries, fascists and all imperialist interference.

Take to the streets worldwide against imperialist wars!

Forward to genuine socialism!

Strengthen the revolutionary working-class party MLPD!