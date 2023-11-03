Stop the imperialist war in the Middle East!

Protest against the imperialist aggression of Israel!



Solidarity with the Palestinian liberation struggle!



For a new, revolutionary Intifada!



NO to fascist forces like "Islamic Jihad" or Hamas!



For international working-class unity and genuine socialism!



1. With the start of the ground offensive by Israel, the Gaza war reaches a new stage. 8,500 people, two-thirds of them children and women, died in the hail of Israeli bombs and shells. 1.5 million people have been forced to flee. Israel's imperialist aggression is increasingly developing into a genocide against innocent civilians. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza is the order of the day!

2. While at the UN General Assembly 120 states demanded a "humanitarian truce", this is strictly rejected by the German government and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The highest priority of the "value-based foreign policy" of the coalition government is not its highly-invoked humanitarianism, but the expansion of the role of the Western imperialists in the Middle East. A clear NO to the German government's support of Israel's imperialist aggression! The resignation of Foreign Minister Baerbock is overdue!

3. The MLPD protests against the fact that the German federal government, as counterpart to its imperialist foreign policy, criminalizes and suppresses solidarity with the Palestinian liberation struggle. On 2 November, the Palestinian prisoner aid organization Samidoun was banned by the Federal Ministry of the Interior. In contrast, merely a ban on activities was imposed on the fascist Hamas. The ban on Samidoun is anticommunist motivated and not a contribution in the fight against fascism. This is also shown by the fact that the smear campaign of ultra-reactionaries from the AfD to the Springer campaign newspaper Welt focuses on the Marxist-Leninist character and the former cooperation between MLPD and Samidoun or friends of the PFLP. The Magdeburg police inspection even dares to defame the flyer with the statement of the MLPD of 10 October 2023 as "incitement of the people" and to ban it.

This policy is an expression of the intensified rightward development of the federal government and the bourgeois parties. For the preservation and extension of democratic rights and liberties on an anti-fascist basis. Don't give anticommunism, fascism, racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism a chance!

4. This has long ceased to be "only" a Gaza war. Israel is not only bombing Gaza, but also targets in Syria and Lebanon. The USA already flew a first air strike on targets in Syria. Through its fascist Hezbollah militia, new-imperialist Iran is having Israel shelled from Lebanon. The beginning Middle East war is developing into a conflagration that is dangerously contributing to the acute danger of a Third World War. Stop the imperialist war in the Middle East!

5. In the current war, regional and global inter-imperialist contradictions are being fought out on the backs of the masses and nature.

What is supposed to appear as a war against Hamas on the part of Israel, pursues in reality the goal of a "New Middle East" (Netanyahu's own words). The aim is that, among others, the "Gulf states join an American-Israeli camp". (FAZ 31 October 2023) Most of the new-imperialist countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and even more so Iran, had developed ever closer relations with social-imperialist China in recent years and partly with new-imperialist Russia, and the dominating influence of the USA had declined considerably.

In contrast, the US, under the fascist President Trump and based on the so-called Abraham Agreement of autumn 2020, had tried and partially succeeded to pull back new-imperialist Arab countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain or Saudi Arabia more closely to its side again.

In order to sabotage this, the new-imperialist fascist Iran, which is allied to China, is deliberately using dependent terrorist organizations such as Hamas, the "Islamic Jihad" or even Hezbollah. The struggle against the beginning Middle East war is therefore a cause of all peace-loving people in the world and must be firmly directed against all imperialists.

6. The fascist Hamas is as much on the defensive as the bourgeois PLO leadership and the Israeli government in the face of growing criticism, protests and struggles of the masses. Among Palestinians, criticism and discontent with Hamas grew. It is using the war to seemingly put itself at the lead of the Palestinian people and suppress any criticism in Gaza. In Israel, a largely antifascist and democratic popular movement fought against the Netanyahu government's fascist tendency for months. Now martial law is in effect in Israel. But even that cannot stop the protests. There is a positive alternative: solidarity with the progressive Palestinian liberation struggle, but also with democratic and anti-imperialist forces in Israel and, above all, the international working-class unity and the perspective of the international socialist revolution.

7. Millions of people are protesting worldwide. In the main, this is a progressive to anti-imperialist mass movement. In Germany, tens of thousands already participated in the growing protests. At the same time, vigilance is required, because reactionary and fascist forces also want to take advantage of the situation.

8. From the beginning, the MLPD has condemned the fascist massacre by Hamas and "Islamic Jihad" on 7 October. The murder of civilians has nothing to do with liberation struggle. Twelve Palestinian organizations took part in the military action on 7 October, including secular, progressive and revolutionary organizations such as the PFLP and the DFLP. Military objects and Israeli occupation forces were also attacked and are legitimate targets in the liberation struggle. Before 7 October, the intensified Zionist policies in Gaza and the West Bank enraged the Palestinian masses more and more. A general societal crisis developed in the occupied territories in Palestine. Especially in such a situation, cooperation with fascist forces fundamentally opposes the interests of the working class and proletarian internationalism. A revolutionary new Intifada, also as an armed people's uprising, is necessary!

9. The perspective of the Palestinian people, but also of the working population and the working class of Israel, lies in genuine socialism. In genuine socialism based on the proletarian mode of thinking, national reservations and disagreements will also be overcome, the spirit of friendship among peoples and international solidarity will overcome nationalist influences. It is necessary to make this struggle a part of the preparation of the international socialist revolution against imperialism, which is willfully putting the existence of humankind at risk with the threat of world war and the global environmental catastrophe that has begun.

10. Organize yourselves!