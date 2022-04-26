MLPD monthly contribution on ICOR website - 13 April 2022

In 2022 the MLPD celebrates its fortieth anniversary as a revolutionary working-class party and as a proud member of ICOR. Also, our youth organization Rebell celebrates its thirtieth anniversary, and our “Verlag Neuer Weg” publishing house, which has printed the theoretical organ of the MLPD and its forerunner organizations (Revolutionärer Weg) since the first issue, is turning 50. Last but not least, for us, the year 2022 is dedicated to Willi Dickhut, who died 30 years ago. His thinking paved the way for the MLPD.

We will be celebrating all of this in a fitting manner, and cordially invite you to join us!

We will organize a series of events of all kinds. The climax will be a ceremony on the evening of 26 August 2022. Other events on the program are a big concert celebrating “30 Years of Rebell” on 27 August 2022, and bigger and smaller events on all three days. As internationalists we are planning discussion events with your participation.

Of course, you are our guests. If you need assistance for travel, do not hesitate to contact us!

To allow us to handle all necessary processes (visas etc.) in good time, we request that you reply by 15 May 2022 whether you are able to accept the invitation.

We also take this opportunity to invite you to Germany on 8 May 2022:

This is not only the day of liberation from Hitlerite fascism, but this year also marks the thirtieth anniversary of the death of the leading thinker and founder of our party, Willi Dickhut. We will pay tribute to him in a ceremony on this very historical day and will lay memorial stones for him and other German revolutionaries (Frederick Engels, Karl Liebknecht, Rosa Luxemburg, Clara Zetkin, and Ernst Thälmann) next to our Lenin statue. You are also cordially invited to participate in this event or to send a message. It also will be possible to follow the festivities via livestream (parts of the program also will be translated into English).

On this day, MLPD and Internationalist Alliance, member of the anti-imperialist united front, are calling for a demonstration against the imperialist war and the acute danger of world war. At the end of the demonstration a socialist memorial will be opened at the Horster Mitte building, and the MLPD party headquarters will be christened “Willi Dickhut Haus”. It would be great, and surely also a fine experience, if you were present there!

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have!

I send you warm revolutionary greetings of solidarity on behalf of the CC of the MLPD.

Monika Gärtner-Engel

Internationalism Secretary of the MLPD