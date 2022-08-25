PROGRAMME

PROGRAMME

40 Years MLPD Anniversary Weekend

Dear visitors, welcome! The following pages provide an overview of the events and a site plan to enable you to find your way around.

40 Years MLPD Anniversary Weekend

For children there is a varied programme with bouncy castle and mini soccer field.

At the Rotfüchse stand there is face painting for children, a play street, and the starting point of the adventure course for kids around the events site.

At the mine car the miners' initiative Kumpel für AUF presents its work and the preparations for the 2023 Miners' Conference.

What's being shown in the cinema programme you can find out at the cinema.

On the stage near the Lenin monument, on Saturday you can listen to the Ruhrchor, songs of the working class, Nümmes from Berlin, the song group of Rebell Bochum, the Friendship Circle for Refugee Solidarity, Zukunftsmusik and Pepperoni from Hamburg. There will be interviews with comrades-in-arms and associates of the MLPD, and at 3 p.m. dancing, for anyone to join in. Performers on Sunday: Zirkus Rebellini, singers and music groups presenting Turkish, Spanish, Palestinian songs, and songs of the Monday demonstration movement.

You can take a guided tour of the Horster Mitte, and there are hourly tours of the Willi Dickhut Museum.

If you have any questions, simply go to the info point or ask one of the stewards in the yellow vests. At the info point you can also buy admission tickets and obtain wristbands. Enjoy yourself!

40 Years MLPD – Schedule 26 to 28 August 2022

Friday

5.00 pm

Opening

Small stage at the Lenin statue

5.15 pm

Small discussion: “How does a Revolutionärer Weg comes into being?”

Station

Revolutionärer Weg

6.00 pm

Big event with representatives of the Central Committee: “MLPD – the working-class party for genuine socialism”

Big tent on Industriestraße

8.00 pm

Musical journey through 40 years MLPD

Big tent on Industriestraße

9.00 pm

Live music for dancing

Big tent on Industriestraße

Saturday

10.30 am

Demonstration march from different starting points

Starting points see www.mlpd.de/40-jahre/sternmarsch

11.00 am

Music on the small stage

Small stage at the Lenin statue

11.00 am

International arts and crafts fair (until 4.00 pm)

Yard youth center Che

11.00 am – 4.00 pm

Film presentations

Cinema in the workshop

12.30 am

Small discussion on party building in the eastern federal states

Station MLPD as party of a new type

12.30 am

Small panel discussion: What is the new peace movement about?

Big tent on Industriestraße

12.30 am

Discussion: World in ferment… Working-class struggles and revolutionary developments against fascism, war, and for a societal alternative

Cultural Hall

12.30 am

Small panel discussion: 40 years MLPD and its work among women

Small tent Industriestraße

12.30 am

Small panel discussion: 40 years MLPD and its work among youth

Tent yard meadow

12.30 am

Small panel discussion: How do I make a scientific conspectus?

Station Revolutionärer Weg

1.00 pm

Discussion of Kumpel für AUF (miners’ alliance): Increased significance of the 3rd International Miners’ Conference – take part!

Miners’ meeting point at the mine car

2.00 pm

“Become a member of the MLPD? I have a few questions…”

Big tent on Industriestraße

2.00 pm

Small discussion: MLPD – rank-and-file work, a molding force in important working-class struggles

Small tent on Industriestraße

2.00 pm

Financial policy of the MLPD and auction of souvenirs from 40 years MLPD

Tent yard meadow

2.00 pm

How to produce a newssheet?

Station Rote Fahne

2.00 pm

Graffiti workshop (3 € contribution to expenses)

Yard of Industriestraße no. 33/35

2.30 pm

Press conference

Cultural Hall

2.30 pm

Guided tour through the Willi Dickhut House

Meeting point at surgery Wagner

3.00 pm

Zumba to join in

Small stage at Lenin statue

3.15 pm

Small discussion: Rotfüchse – the children’s organization of the MLPD

Station work among youth of the MLPD

3.15 pm

Small discussion: What significance does Revolutionärer Weg 36-40 have?

Station Revolutionärer Weg

3.30 pm

Guided tour in Horster Mitte

Meeting point at surgery Wagner

4.00 pm

Grand ceremony on 40 years MLPD with unveiling of a Karl Marx statue

At Lenin statue

8.00 pm

Concert, at midnight the celebration continues in the Cultural Hall

Josef Büscher Square, then Cultural Hall

Sunday Sculptor Rainer Günther will answer questions at the Marx statue!

10.30 am

Event with Stefan Engel: Theoretical work as the backbone of party building

Cultural Hall

11.00 am

Music on the small stage

Small stage at the Lenin statue

11.00 am – 6.00 pm

Film presentations

Cinema in the workshop

12.30 am

Musical journey through 40 years MLPD

Big tent on Industriestraße

12.45 am

“Become a member of the MLPD? I have a few questions…”

Tent at the youth center Che

1.00 pm

Discussion on the Ukraine war with participants from Russia and Ukraine

Cultural Hall

1.00 pm

Small discussion: 40 years MLPD and its environmental policy

Small tent Industriestraße

1.00 pm

Small discussion: What is theoretical work?

Station Revolutionärer Weg

1.00 pm

Discussion of Kumpel für AUF (miners’ alliance): Resistance against the scorched earth policy of RAG

Miners’ meeting point at the mine car

1.15 pm

Exchange of experience: MLPD party building at universities, polytechnics

Station work among youth of the MLPD

1.30 pm

Literary revue with Norbert Labatzki

Bit tent on Industriestraße

1.45 pm

Discussion: “Away with the gas levy – struggle against exploding rents, charges, and prices!”

Tent at youth center Che

2.15 pm

Why does everybody need the Rote Fahne?

Station Rote Fahne

3.00 pm

Big event with representatives of the Central Committee: “MLPD – the working-class party for genuine socialism”

Bit tent on Industriestraße