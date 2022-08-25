PROGRAMME
40 Years MLPD Anniversary Weekend
Dear visitors, welcome! The following pages provide an overview of the events and a site plan to enable you to find your way around.
For children there is a varied programme with bouncy castle and mini soccer field.
At the Rotfüchse stand there is face painting for children, a play street, and the starting point of the adventure course for kids around the events site.
At the mine car the miners' initiative Kumpel für AUF presents its work and the preparations for the 2023 Miners' Conference.
What's being shown in the cinema programme you can find out at the cinema.
On the stage near the Lenin monument, on Saturday you can listen to the Ruhrchor, songs of the working class, Nümmes from Berlin, the song group of Rebell Bochum, the Friendship Circle for Refugee Solidarity, Zukunftsmusik and Pepperoni from Hamburg. There will be interviews with comrades-in-arms and associates of the MLPD, and at 3 p.m. dancing, for anyone to join in. Performers on Sunday: Zirkus Rebellini, singers and music groups presenting Turkish, Spanish, Palestinian songs, and songs of the Monday demonstration movement.
You can take a guided tour of the Horster Mitte, and there are hourly tours of the Willi Dickhut Museum.
If you have any questions, simply go to the info point or ask one of the stewards in the yellow vests. At the info point you can also buy admission tickets and obtain wristbands. Enjoy yourself!
40 Years MLPD – Schedule 26 to 28 August 2022
Friday
|
5.00 pm
|
Opening
|
Small stage at the Lenin statue
|
5.15 pm
|
Small discussion: “How does a Revolutionärer Weg comes into being?”
|
Station
Revolutionärer Weg
|
6.00 pm
|
Big event with representatives of the Central Committee: “MLPD – the working-class party for genuine socialism”
|
Big tent on Industriestraße
|
8.00 pm
|
Musical journey through 40 years MLPD
|
Big tent on Industriestraße
|
9.00 pm
|
Live music for dancing
|
Big tent on Industriestraße
Saturday
|
10.30 am
|
Demonstration march from different starting points
|
Starting points see www.mlpd.de/40-jahre/sternmarsch
|
11.00 am
|
Music on the small stage
|
Small stage at the Lenin statue
|
11.00 am
|
International arts and crafts fair (until 4.00 pm)
|
Yard youth center Che
|
11.00 am – 4.00 pm
|
Film presentations
|
Cinema in the workshop
|
12.30 am
|
Small discussion on party building in the eastern federal states
|
Station MLPD as party of a new type
|
12.30 am
|
Small panel discussion: What is the new peace movement about?
|
Big tent on Industriestraße
|
12.30 am
|
Discussion: World in ferment… Working-class struggles and revolutionary developments against fascism, war, and for a societal alternative
|
Cultural Hall
|
12.30 am
|
Small panel discussion: 40 years MLPD and its work among women
|
Small tent Industriestraße
|
12.30 am
|
Small panel discussion: 40 years MLPD and its work among youth
|
Tent yard meadow
|
12.30 am
|
Small panel discussion: How do I make a scientific conspectus?
|
Station Revolutionärer Weg
|
1.00 pm
|
Discussion of Kumpel für AUF (miners’ alliance): Increased significance of the 3rd International Miners’ Conference – take part!
|
Miners’ meeting point at the mine car
|
2.00 pm
|
“Become a member of the MLPD? I have a few questions…”
|
Big tent on Industriestraße
|
2.00 pm
|
Small discussion: MLPD – rank-and-file work, a molding force in important working-class struggles
|
Small tent on Industriestraße
|
2.00 pm
|
Financial policy of the MLPD and auction of souvenirs from 40 years MLPD
|
Tent yard meadow
|
2.00 pm
|
How to produce a newssheet?
|
Station Rote Fahne
|
2.00 pm
|
Graffiti workshop (3 € contribution to expenses)
|
Yard of Industriestraße no. 33/35
|
2.30 pm
|
Press conference
|
Cultural Hall
|
2.30 pm
|
Guided tour through the Willi Dickhut House
|
Meeting point at surgery Wagner
|
3.00 pm
|
Zumba to join in
|
Small stage at Lenin statue
|
3.15 pm
|
Small discussion: Rotfüchse – the children’s organization of the MLPD
|
Station work among youth of the MLPD
|
3.15 pm
|
Small discussion: What significance does Revolutionärer Weg 36-40 have?
|
Station Revolutionärer Weg
|
3.30 pm
|
Guided tour in Horster Mitte
|
Meeting point at surgery Wagner
|
4.00 pm
|
Grand ceremony on 40 years MLPD with unveiling of a Karl Marx statue
|
At Lenin statue
|
8.00 pm
|
Concert, at midnight the celebration continues in the Cultural Hall
|
Josef Büscher Square, then Cultural Hall
Sunday Sculptor Rainer Günther will answer questions at the Marx statue!
|
10.30 am
|
Event with Stefan Engel: Theoretical work as the backbone of party building
|
Cultural Hall
|
11.00 am
|
Music on the small stage
|
Small stage at the Lenin statue
|
11.00 am – 6.00 pm
|
Film presentations
|
Cinema in the workshop
|
12.30 am
|
Musical journey through 40 years MLPD
|
Big tent on Industriestraße
|
12.45 am
|
“Become a member of the MLPD? I have a few questions…”
|
Tent at the youth center Che
|
1.00 pm
|
Discussion on the Ukraine war with participants from Russia and Ukraine
|
Cultural Hall
|
1.00 pm
|
Small discussion: 40 years MLPD and its environmental policy
|
Small tent Industriestraße
|
1.00 pm
|
Small discussion: What is theoretical work?
|
Station Revolutionärer Weg
|
1.00 pm
|
Discussion of Kumpel für AUF (miners’ alliance): Resistance against the scorched earth policy of RAG
|
Miners’ meeting point at the mine car
|
1.15 pm
|
Exchange of experience: MLPD party building at universities, polytechnics
|
Station work among youth of the MLPD
|
1.30 pm
|
Literary revue with Norbert Labatzki
|
Bit tent on Industriestraße
|
1.45 pm
|
Discussion: “Away with the gas levy – struggle against exploding rents, charges, and prices!”
|
Tent at youth center Che
|
2.15 pm
|
Why does everybody need the Rote Fahne?
|
Station Rote Fahne
|
3.00 pm
|
Big event with representatives of the Central Committee: “MLPD – the working-class party for genuine socialism”
|
Bit tent on Industriestraße