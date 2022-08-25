40 Years MLPD Anniversary Weekend

For children there is a varied programme with bouncy castle and mini soccer field.

At the Rotfüchse stand there is face painting for children, a play street, and the starting point of the adventure course for kids around the events site.

At the mine car the miners' initiative Kumpel für AUF presents its work and the preparations for the 2023 Miners' Conference.

What's being shown in the cinema programme you can find out at the cinema.

On the stage near the Lenin monument, on Saturday you can listen to the Ruhrchor, songs of the working class, Nümmes from Berlin, the song group of Rebell Bochum, the Friendship Circle for Refugee Solidarity, Zukunftsmusik and Pepperoni from Hamburg. There will be interviews with comrades-in-arms and associates of the MLPD, and at 3 p.m. dancing, for anyone to join in. Performers on Sunday: Zirkus Rebellini, singers and music groups presenting Turkish, Spanish, Palestinian songs, and songs of the Monday demonstration movement.

You can take a guided tour of the Horster Mitte, and there are hourly tours of the Willi Dickhut Museum.

If you have any questions, simply go to the info point or ask one of the stewards in the yellow vests. At the info point you can also buy admission tickets and obtain wristbands. Enjoy yourself!

40 Years MLPD – Schedule 26 to 28 August 2022

Friday

5.00 pm Opening Small stage at the Lenin statue 5.15 pm Small discussion: “How does a Revolutionärer Weg comes into being?” Station Revolutionärer Weg 6.00 pm Big event with representatives of the Central Committee: “MLPD – the working-class party for genuine socialism” Big tent on Industriestraße 8.00 pm Musical journey through 40 years MLPD Big tent on Industriestraße 9.00 pm Live music for dancing Big tent on Industriestraße

Saturday

10.30 am Demonstration march from different starting points Starting points see www.mlpd.de/40-jahre/sternmarsch 11.00 am Music on the small stage Small stage at the Lenin statue 11.00 am International arts and crafts fair (until 4.00 pm) Yard youth center Che 11.00 am – 4.00 pm Film presentations Cinema in the workshop 12.30 am Small discussion on party building in the eastern federal states Station MLPD as party of a new type 12.30 am Small panel discussion: What is the new peace movement about? Big tent on Industriestraße 12.30 am Discussion: World in ferment… Working-class struggles and revolutionary developments against fascism, war, and for a societal alternative Cultural Hall 12.30 am Small panel discussion: 40 years MLPD and its work among women Small tent Industriestraße 12.30 am Small panel discussion: 40 years MLPD and its work among youth Tent yard meadow 12.30 am Small panel discussion: How do I make a scientific conspectus? Station Revolutionärer Weg 1.00 pm Discussion of Kumpel für AUF (miners’ alliance): Increased significance of the 3rd International Miners’ Conference – take part! Miners’ meeting point at the mine car 2.00 pm “Become a member of the MLPD? I have a few questions…” Big tent on Industriestraße 2.00 pm Small discussion: MLPD – rank-and-file work, a molding force in important working-class struggles Small tent on Industriestraße 2.00 pm Financial policy of the MLPD and auction of souvenirs from 40 years MLPD Tent yard meadow 2.00 pm How to produce a newssheet? Station Rote Fahne 2.00 pm Graffiti workshop (3 € contribution to expenses) Yard of Industriestraße no. 33/35 2.30 pm Press conference Cultural Hall 2.30 pm Guided tour through the Willi Dickhut House Meeting point at surgery Wagner 3.00 pm Zumba to join in Small stage at Lenin statue 3.15 pm Small discussion: Rotfüchse – the children’s organization of the MLPD Station work among youth of the MLPD 3.15 pm Small discussion: What significance does Revolutionärer Weg 36-40 have? Station Revolutionärer Weg 3.30 pm Guided tour in Horster Mitte Meeting point at surgery Wagner 4.00 pm Grand ceremony on 40 years MLPD with unveiling of a Karl Marx statue At Lenin statue 8.00 pm Concert, at midnight the celebration continues in the Cultural Hall Josef Büscher Square, then Cultural Hall

Sunday Sculptor Rainer Günther will answer questions at the Marx statue!