On construction and betrayel of socialism in the former GDR and conclusions

In this short video, Stefan Engel, Head of the Theoretical Organ of MLPD, Revolutionärer Weg spoke during the state election campaign in Thuringia (in the Eastern Länder) in Autumn 2019 about the experience with the construction and the betrayel of socialism in the former GDR.

In this, he already has the farsighted view to speak about the new world economic crisis which has fully emerged by now and mainly draws conclusions for the future party building and a new attempt to socialism.